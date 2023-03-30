Nike Run Club: Running Coach 4+

Laced up and ready to go. Gain all the tools you need to get started - including new challenges, Guided Runs, expert tips and more. Join the Nike community today. From expert coaches to an incredible community - the NRC running app has what you need to start running, keep running, and enjoy running more. Guided Runs**, Training Plans*, pace tracker, running log, GPS distance tracker and more await. Join the Nike community and begin training with Training Plans* to fit your needs. With Guided Runs** and training tips picked out by our coaches - you have all the resources necessary to help you meet your training goals. Enjoy the journey with running workout motivation and guidance from top Nike coaches and athletes as they cheer you on. Half marathon training or just getting started - regardless of the goal - NRC has you covered. With NRC’s Guided Runs**, our expert coaches - and some Nike legends - have got your back, with encouragement, guidance, and a familiar voice to look forward to every time. Easy or hard, long or short, intervals, 5k or 10k - there’s a Guided Run** for you. Create and share challenges with friends to up your running speed, mileage and mentality or join one of our global challenges and run for a bigger purpose. Running app communities make the distance all the more rewarding so you never feel alone on your fitness journey. Run alongside the Nike community with NRC. RUN TRACKER: TRACK AND STORE RUNS • Running speed, distance, GPS route, elevation, heart rate and mile splits are tracked and stored while you enjoy your run • 5k, 10k or Half Marathon - Keep track of your personal records and mile splits with a running log • Mile counter and pace tracker functionality allow you to keep on track with your goals • Activity tracker syncs with your Apple watch and supported devices to provide constant support TRAINING PLANS AND GUIDED RUNS • NRC Training Plans give you a goal to run toward and the guidance to reach it* • Running for beginners to regulars - NRC has interactive plans for your goals and fitness level • Marathon Training Plan - now available - begin the ultimate 12-week training journey* • Running coach guidance with NRC’s Guided Runs so that you’re never running alone** • Get motivation and inspiration from Nike coaches, elite athletes and entertainers like Eliud Kipchoge and Tom Sachs with Audio Guided Runs** • Receive motivating in-run audio cheers from friends and send them support of your own MOTIVATE YOURSELF WITH CHALLENGES • 5K to 10K and beyond - earn milestone badges and trophies for streaks and personal bests • Join or share public running challenges with your friends via any social media or messaging platform • Beat running log bests and get a virtual high five from your run club • Run in weekly and monthly NRC distance challenges or create a Challenge and invite friends SHOE TAGGING • Track the mileage on all your shoes • Running speed can be recorded for each pair - learn which ones you run the fastest in • Enjoy training, distance runs and more - when you’ve worn them out, we will remind you when to switch them for a new pair THE FEED • Training made easy: receive training advice and an occasional product drop • Improve as a runner before you lace up - tips for health and wellness, marathon training and more • Stay up to date on your friends’ fitness journeys every time they share a run • Personalize activity posts by adding photos, stats and stickers and tailor who sees them Download today. - Nike Run Club works with Apple Health to sync workouts and record heart-rate data. Continued use of GPS running in the background can decrease battery life. Apple Music: used to access music library to play music during workouts. *Training Plans available in the US, UK, JP, CN, BR., FR, DE, ES, IT. ** Guided Runs available in select countries.