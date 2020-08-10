Nike One Tights

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

THE ONE THAT WORKS ALL DAY. - The Nike One Tights are made to last from early morning runs to late nights at the gym—and all the hours in between. The fabric wicks sweat to help keep you dry and comfortable, plus you can’t see through it, so you can conquer your day with confidence. Benefits - Soft fabric with Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable.. Wide, mid-rise waistband is curved in front for supportive comfort.. Stretchy fabric is highly opaque to help keep you covered throughout your day.. Slip-in pocket on the back waistband is big enough to hold your phone.. Small hidden pocket at the front waistband holds keys or cards.. Product Details - Tight fit for a body-hugging feel. Full length. Solid: 83% recycled polyester/17% spandex. Heather: 83% polyester/17% spandex.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Hyper Pink/White. Style: CU2917-639. .