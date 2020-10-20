Nike One Luxe Plus Size Mid-rise Tights

$90.00 $51.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

LUXURY THAT LASTS ALL DAY. - The Nike One Luxe Tights are our most versatile leggings, made with silky soft fabric that you can't see through. They keep you confidently covered for any workout—and the rest of your day. Part of the Nike Luxe line, these super-comfortable, lightweight leggings are the second skin you'll want to live in. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fabric. Work Hard, Want More - Nike One Luxe is our most versatile legging, taken to the next level with soft, smooth fabric that feels like a second skin. Work Out, Stay Dry - Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation to help you stay dry and comfortable. Work It, Feel Confident - Non-sheer fabric passes the squat test to keep you comfortably covered. The sides are seamless and the waistband is contoured with a V shape on the back to give you a smooth silhouette. Work Smart, Stay Ready - The design includes 3 hidden pockets in the mid-rise waistband to keep you ready for whatever you tackle in a day. The pocket at the back is big enough to hold a phone. Product Details - Tight fit for a body-hugging feel. Full length. 79% polyester/21% spandex. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Black/Clear. Style: CU2916-010. .