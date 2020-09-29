Nike One Capris

$45.00

ALL-IN SO YOU CAN GO ALL-OUT. - Meet the superhero training capri with the Nike One Capris, designed for all-day wear, not just your workout session. Their flattering waistband, ample storage and flattering design lines create a silhouette that can tackle it all—and look good while doing it. Benefits - Flattering look in an all-purpose design.. Mid-rise waistband gives a secure, sleek feel.. Multiple pockets keep your essentials close at hand.. Iconic V-shape seam at the back yoke gives a flattering look.. Capri-length hits at the mid-calf for a cool silhouette.. Product Details - Tight fit for a body-hugging feel. Fabric (heather): 83% polyester/17% spandex. Fabric (solid): 83% recycled polyester/17% spandex. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Black/White. Style: BV0003-010. . MADE WITH SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS - This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fabric. The material comes from plastic bottles that Nike has diverted from landfills since 2010—bringing Nike's total to more than 7 billion.