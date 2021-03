Nike Court Royale Ac Sneaker

$60.00 $55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 55085518; Color Code: 010 For off the court, this Nike sneaker boasts casual sporty style in a low-profile silhouette for everyday wear. Leather upper with Swoosh overlays and a gum rubber toe cap, with soft lining and a durable outsole. Content + Care - Leather, Rubber - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - True to size - Platform height: 1.25”