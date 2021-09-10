Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Nike
Nike Brasilia
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nike
The Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag has a spacious main compartment and specialized pockets to get you through your day from gym to office and home. Handles and a shoulder strap give you carrying options.
Need a few alternatives?
Monos
Metro Duffel
BUY
$225.00
Monos
Dagne Dover
Landon Carryall Bag
BUY
$230.00
Dagne Dover
Lululemon
Curved Lines Large Duffle Bag
BUY
$168.00
Lululemon
The North Face
Base Camp Duffel - M
BUY
$149.00
The North Face
More from Nike
Nike
Nike Brasilia
BUY
$35.00
Nike
Nike
Air Max Furyosa Sneakers
BUY
£220.00
eBay
Nike
Air Max 90 Nrg 'bacon' Brown Pink Burgundy Sneakers
BUY
£165.00
eBay
Nike
Nike Yoga Luxe
BUY
$100.00
Nike
More from Travel
Monos
Metro Duffel
BUY
$225.00
Monos
Dagne Dover
Landon Carryall Bag
BUY
$230.00
Dagne Dover
Lululemon
Curved Lines Large Duffle Bag
BUY
$168.00
Lululemon
The North Face
Base Camp Duffel - M
BUY
$149.00
The North Face
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted