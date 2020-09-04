Nike Bold High-support Underwire Sports Bra

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

SWEAT-WICKING SUPPORT. - The Nike Bold Sports Bra gives you support for your most intense workouts with molded cups with an underwire, adjustable straps and supersoft material. Sweat-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable for your entire workout. Benefits - Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable.. Molded cups offer support and an encapsulated fit adds definition.. Scooped back with hook-and-eye clasp designed to be easy to take on and off.. Straps are adjustable for a custom fit.. Elastic bottom band enhances support and delivers a soft feel.. Product Details - Tight fit for a body-hugging feel. Fabric: Body/lining: 80% recycled polyester/20% spandex. Insets/insets lining: 78% polyester/22% spandex. Upper front lining/pad back fabric: 100% polyester. Pad: 100% polyurethane.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Desert Berry/Light Arctic Pink. Style: BQ4127-614. .