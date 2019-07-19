Nike Air Vapormax Plus
£170.00
At Size?
Merging the past and present, Nike's Air VaporMax Plus is decked with the bold uppers of the Air Max Plus and the iconic VaporMax outsole. Dressed in a striped grey palette, the silhouette's nylon uppers work in harmony with the lace cage for supportive comfort, while a full-length Air cushioning midsole rests below for that extra bit of cushioning. Accented with subtle branding throughout, the trainer is complete with an orange bubble outsole for a buoyant feel underfoot.