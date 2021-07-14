Nike Air Max Koko

$100.00

NEXT-LEVEL FASHION AND INNOVATION. Heat up the streets in the Nike Air Max Koko Sandal. Designed for women, this pinnacle platform height sandal adds a splash of colourful Air in the heel. The thick, layered foam midsole provides a smooth and flexible ride. Premium details on the upper add texture and dimension to elevate your look. Benefits The Nike Air cushioning in the heel feels comfortable and adds coveted Air Max style. The layered midsole feels soft and delivers underfoot cushioning while its raised height adds a sporty, summertime look. The speed lacing system adds a playful look while making it easy to put them on and take them off. Textile upper feels soft and comfortable with or without socks. Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/White/Metallic Gold Style: CI8798-002 Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam