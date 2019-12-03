Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Essential Icon Clash Women’s Shoe

£79.95

LEGENDARY STYLE. - Hoops in the park, Sunday BBQs and sunshine. The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential Icon Clash, the b-ball OG that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, bold colours and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine. Benefits - The leather and textile overlays on the upper add heritage style, durability and support.. The low-cut silhouette has a clean, streamlined look.. Gold details add flash to the classic, solid colours.. Originally designed for performance hoops, the durable foam midsole includes Nike Air cushioning for lightweight, all-day comfort.. Padding at the collar feels soft and comfortable.Colour Shown: Gym Red/White/Metallic Gold/Gym Red. Style: AO2132-602. .