Nike Acg Packable Backpack

£39.95

PACKABLE, ON-THE-GO STORAGE - The Nike ACG Packable Backpack provides a stylishly versatile option for on-the-go storage. The entire backpack packs into an interior pocket that can be zipped up and clipped onto another bag. Benefits - Ripstop material is lightweight and packs down easily. Zipped main compartment provides secure storage. Entire backpack folds up into an interior pocket that zips closed for easy, on-the-go storage. Product Details - Materials: Body: 89% nylon/11% polyester. Lining: 83% nylon/17% polyester.. Dimensions: 46cm H x 28cm W x 13cm D. Spot clean. ImportedColour Shown: Geode Teal/Midnight Spruce/Habanero Red. Style: BA5841-381. .