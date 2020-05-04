United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
CBMe
Nightly Tri-retinol Renewal Serum
$59.95
At CBMe
Benefits include: Fine Line and Wrinkle reduction through proprietary Tri-Retinoid Conjugated Delivery (TRCD), Boosted with a patent-pending Retinopeptide.. Age & Dark Spot lightening action boosted with a patent-pending Melanopeptide. Ingredients: Glycerin, Glyceryl Diretinoate (GDR), Retinol, Retinyl Ester Lysophosphatidic Acid Phospholipids, Ascorbyl Linoleate, Myristoyl Nonapeptide-3, Heptapeptide-12 (P604), Galbridin ,Ethyl Macadamiate, Allantoin, Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil, Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate.