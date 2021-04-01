Vava

Night Light With Touch Control

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

Easy &Fun Touch Control: Double tap the top to power on/off the light, hold the lamp logo to switch light color. Baby-safe &Eye-caring: ABS+PC materials, 100% safe for your baby to play and soft warm white light doesn't hurt the eyes. Long lasting Battery: 200 hours in dimmest or 6 hours in brightest settings. Fast and fully charged in a short period of time. Indoor &outdoor Usage: This nightlight suitable for bedroom, nursery, baby room, camping, decorative lamp and other romantic places. Package Contents: A VAVA Baby Night Light(adapter not included), a Charging Base, a USB Charging Cable and User Guide. Baby-Safe Night Light The safest ABS and PC materials contain no harmful substances and make for a night light that’s 100% safe for your toddler to play, cuddle, and grow with! Even the LED filters blue light so you and your child can use it securely for longer without straining your eyes. Must-Have Extra Features Emitting a soft, dim glow the built-in night light mode allows you to discreetly check on your baby or breastfeed without waking up your husband. A double tap on the logo sets a 1.5 hour timer that comforts your toddler to sleep and turns the lamp off automatically afterwards. Convenient Charging Base Don’t worry about recharging the VAVA Night Light, all your kids need to do is place it on the anti-slid charging base and voila. If you’re taking the lamp with you, simply connect the Micro-USB cable directly to charge when out of the house. Customizable Light An improved, rechargeable battery provides up to 200 hours of dimmed illumination, or 6 hours at the brightest settings. For outdoor usage there’s a Portable Mode that boosts the brightness by 30% and disables touch control to prevent accidental manipulation. Indoor & Outdoor Usage Who knows where you’ll need a light! The IP65 build is waterproof so the baby night light can double as a bright lantern when camping, trekking, or hiking with family. One button away is a SOS mode in case you or your children need to communicate your position. What's In The Box: 1 x VAVA Baby Night Light (Model: VA-CL006) 1 x Charging Base 1 x USB Charging Cable 1 x Carabiner 1 x User Guide.