Intimately | Free People

Night Garden Sequin Tube Top

£58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 79611620; Color Code: 211 So eye-catching and embellished, this bold tube top features soft ties at the shoulders and a chic straight-neckline. Fit: Slightly formfitting, cropped-length Features: Sequin embellished fabrication, straight-neckline, adjustable ties at shoulders, low back Why We <3 It: This totally embellished tube adds effortless shine to any outfit.