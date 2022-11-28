United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Intimately | Free People
Night Garden Sequin Tube Top
£58.00
At Free People
Style No. 79611620; Color Code: 211 So eye-catching and embellished, this bold tube top features soft ties at the shoulders and a chic straight-neckline. Fit: Slightly formfitting, cropped-length Features: Sequin embellished fabrication, straight-neckline, adjustable ties at shoulders, low back Why We <3 It: This totally embellished tube adds effortless shine to any outfit.