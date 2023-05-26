MECCA MAX

Night Duty Hydrating Overnight Jelly Mask

$24.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view: MAX out your beauty sleep with this dreamy overnight mask. With soothing aloe vera, hydrating vitamin-E and replenishing niacinamide, sodium PCA and ceramides, your skin will bounce out of bed in the morning. Key ingredients: Vitamin E: Provides antioxidant relief from environmental aggressors, while moisturising the skin. Ceramide NP: works to repair a compromised moisture barrier and enhances hydration Niacinamide: repairs the moisture barrier and evens the skin tone, while also providing antioxidant and antiinflammatory relief. Sodium PCA: the salt form of hyaluronic acid, sodium PCA binds water to skin cells to retain essential hydration Aloe Vera: provides anti-inflammatory relief to irritated skin to calm and soothe. Made without: SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), fragrance (natural & synthetic), animal derived ingredients, synthetic dyes, essential oils, parabens. Pair it with: MECCA MAX THE BREAK-UP Blemish Busting Treatment MECCA MAX CLEAN SWEEP Gentle Exfoliating & Brightening Toner MECCA MAX WATERCOOLER Calming Hydration Serum Direct from MECCA HQ: “This night mask is so versatile! Use as a treatment for thirsty skin, or layer over your PM skincare routine and wake up with a burst of hydration” - Anna MECCA HQ