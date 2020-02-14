Bobbi Brown

Night Drama Eyeshadow Palette

$59.00 $14.05

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Founded in 1991 by legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown, this global premium beauty brand celebrates the individual beauty of all women around the world. From face products that are expressly designed to look like skin to colors that enhance eyes, cheeks, and lips, Bobbi Brown encapsulates the essence of modern beauty. 12-shade eye palette features matte, shimmer, and metallic shadows . Mirrored compact . Size: 2 x 0.05 oz/ 1.5 g Eyeshadows. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Imported Palette Colors:. Cream. Constellation. Purple Dusk. Chocolate. Dawn Haze. Torched. Oyster. Indigo Night. Molten. Woodrose. Smoldering. Galactic