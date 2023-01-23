Go-To

Nifty Fifty

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A daily sunscreen you'll actually want to wear. Loaded with antioxidants and latest generation SPF filters for new generation protection, Nifty Fifty will protect your skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays, while keeping it hydrated and supple. Non-greasy, lightweight and magnificent under makeup. UV filters Tinosorb® S, Uvinul® A Plus, Uvinul® T150, and Tinosorb® A2B (first to market in Australia), feel amazing on your skin while providing a high level of UV protection.