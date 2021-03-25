Linenfox

Nida Dress

SIZING & FIT This garment is true to size, and we recommend choosing the size you usually wear. If you want the garment to be loose-fitting, choose a larger size than you usually wear. Before placing an order, check the approximate measurements of the finished garment given below. XS Length ± 106cm | 41.73" Bust ± 96cm | 37.79" Hem width ± 140cm | 55.11" S-M Length ± 108cm | 42.51" Bust ± 104cm | 40.94" Hem width ± 148cm | 58.26" L-XL Length ± 110cm | 43.30" Bust ± 112cm | 44.09" Hem width ± 156cm | 61.41" _________________________ DETAILS • Name - Nida / #30D • Height of the model 5′ 7″ (170 cm) • The model's measurements: bust 31" / waist 26" / hips 36" • The model is wearing size XS (The model usually wears size XS/S) • Color – watermelon (You can choose a different color on the right) • Can’t see through ________________________ MATERIAL • Midweight linen (185 g/m2) • Note that colors may look different on your display depending on the settings and technical characteristics _________________________ CARE • Machine wash up to 40 / 104F gentle cycle • Iron inside out at a medium heat • Do not bleach • Do not tumble dry