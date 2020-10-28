Nicole Saldaña

Nicole Saldana Ryan Shoe – White Leather

$350.00

6 Wish Listed6 Added to Bag130 Views White squared toe loafer with a gathered stitch detail around the top and toe. Slip on style with a low black heel and black leather sole. Full sizes only. Outer: Leather 100% Lining: Leather 100% Sole: Leather 100% Made in Portugal Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are shipping orders out on Mondays and Thursdays. Thank you for your patience! Country Of Manufacture Portugal Fit Tip Fits true to size. Fabric / Material leather sole Leather 100%Lining: Leather 100%Sole: Leather 100% Brand Nicole Saldana Nicole Saldana New Arrivals Nicole Saldana Sale Nicole Saldana Shoes