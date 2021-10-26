Who What Wear

Nicole Midi Skirt With Removable Belt

$135.00 $94.99

Buy Now Review It

At Who What Wear

"A strong midi skirt can take you anywhere,” says Who What Wear’s senior market editor, Nicole. This one, with a formfitting shape that relaxes just above the knees, will allow you to actually walk there, too. (None of that awkward shuffling that comes with pencil skirts.) Nicole’s already adopted two favorite ways to style her namesake skirt: with chunky sandals and a ribbed tank for casual occasions, and with a strappy little top—like the Allyson Bustier Crop Top—and mules for nights out. “It’s gonna be my go-to for everything this coming season,” says Nicole.