Show Me Your Mumu

Nicole Maxi Dress

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Show Me Your Mumu

A winning combination of all our bestselling moments, this flattering maxi has a sweetheart neckline with a smocked back to ensure a perfect fit on your bust. Flutter sleeves offer dainty coverage and a tiered skirt adds the ultimate boho flow! The empire waist makes this a great maxi dress for moms to be! So whether you're a bridesmaid or a momma with a special event to attend, the Nicole will take care of you.