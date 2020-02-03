Merrycolor

Nicolas Cage Magic Reversible Sequin Pillowcase

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

√PACKAGE &SIZE & MATERIAL--PILLOW COVER ONLY,pillow inserts are NOT included! Size: Approx.16"*16" (40CM x 40CM) . Material: reversible sequins (front) and soft suede fabric (back) √GLITTER PILLOW WITH FUNNY FACE--Our throw pillows covers come in 2 color combinations with unique funny face, making it a great way to spruce up your home and garden when you host parties. √HANDMADE SWIFTABLE SEQUINS-- The flip technology makes it easy to play write and design on Nicolas Cage Sequin Pillows. Run your fingers across the sequin, you can get a different color or get a picture. Just like magic. √UNIQUE GIFT-- This flip sequins pillowcase cover can be a fun / unique gift for Children Christmas, festival, birthday, thanksgiving, home party decor. Perfect decorative pillows for room, sofa, cars and chairs, home, office, playroom, kids room, cafe, study, studio, club, bar and ect. √ENJOY YOUR FREE TIME--The perfect mermaid sequins pillow for enjoying your free time, watching TV or taking a nap in sofa, couch, bed or car.The bright colors and interesting patterns will make you fall in love with it. Mermaid Pillow Case also help relieve your stress and anxiety