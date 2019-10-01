kate spade new york

Nicola Snake Embossed Twistlock Small Convertible Chain Shoulder Bag

£395.00

Buy Now Review It

At kate spade new york

The nicola twistlock small convertible shoulder bag in our new luxe python-embossed italian leather. true to the original handbag of the same name, its strong silhouette is balanced with soft, feminine details like rounded corners and refined, jewelry-like hardware, including a beautiful chain strap that doubles for a shorter look. a spade heart twistlock with a (very) satisfying 'click' closure adorns the front; the plunge on the back slip pocket is a seductively subtle nod to the curves of our signature mark. inside, a zipper pocket and additional slip pocket keep your essentials organized.