Kate Spade

Nicola Faux Fur Twistlock Chain Wallet

$298.00 $209.00

Buy Now Review It

At kate spade

Description our nicola twistlock chain wallet is crafted from smooth italian leather, with a plush tonal faux fur flap and a mini spade heart twistlock closure. inside, there's space and pockets for your growing card and receipt collection, plus a few lipsticks. wear it with a bigger satchel or detach the jewelry-like chain strap to carry it as a clutch or use as a pouch in another bag.