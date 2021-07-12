Niclogi

Dockable Case For Nintendo Switch

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

Dockable Case for Nintendo Switch: Lightweight case designed for Nintendo Switch, you never need to remove the case when you want to charge or play games on dock. Protective Hard Cover Case: Made with shock-absorbent and anti-scratch PC material, protects your Switch from drops, falls, scratches, dust, and fingerprints. Silky Touch: The smooth PC material gives you a silky feel, comfortable for extended gameplay. Easy to Assemble: Separable design, console case and Joy-Con case are independent, so it is very convenient when you play games with your friend. Thumb Grip Caps Include: Come with 2 Pack thumb grip caps which protect your rocker from scratches and dirt, will not slip even if you sweat. Are you always looking for a special and comfortable switch protective cover case？ Are you worried that you can't put the console into the dock when the protective case installed? Niclogi protectIve case for Nintendo Switch can perfectly solve the above problems. Feature： Docking Support Fit in the dock perfectly without taking off the case. 360° Protection Protect your device from drops, falls, scratches, dust, and fingerprints. Comfortable Touch Smooth PC material provides a comfortable touch, so you will not feel tired when playing games for a long time. Perfect Match Designed with accurately cut-outs placed so that all Switch features are accessible without interference. Compatible with Carring Bag After installing the protective cover case, it can also be put into the Switch carrying bag. Note: 1. After installing the case, Joy-Con is not fit into the double grip controller.So you can't use the controller grip when you playing in TV mode. 2. After installing the case, if your screen protector is too thick, it may cause the game console to be too tight to fit into the dock. If this happens, you can contact us and we will provide you with a refund. 3. Niclogi is committed to providing customers with high-quality products and customer service. If the product does not meet your expectations, we guarantee to provide a replacement or provide a refund at any time.