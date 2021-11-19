Sacred Woods

In this kit, we have combined two amazing plants with our botanical luxury Plandles™! You can order the Forest Alchemy with a breezy tropical Palm, and the Sacred Woods with our beloved Pilea Peperomioides. Both plants are pet-friendly! Our plant inspired candles—plandles—resulted from a year of researching the most luxurious blends of essential oils derived from nature. We collaborated with Davisburg Candle Factory, located in a historic building in Detroit, who have six decades of experience hand-making candles. Each candle is hand-poured in our signature terracotta pots and made with 12 oz (340 grams) of environmentally friendly 100% soy wax. Light the wick, close your eyes and breathe in calming botanicals, ancient woods and tropical rainforests. About Forest Alchemy: A hidden treasure. This plandle features an alchemy of intoxicating Oud, mysterious Tonka and indestructible Teakwood. Oud is used as a medicine in many Asian countries. It is a resin released inside the Agar tree in response to an attack by a certain fungi. Tonka comes from a bean in South America and emits several aromas at once. About Sacred Woods: An enchanted realm. Densely layered like the bed of a rainforest, it invites a contemplative look within. The aroma is inspired by the woods used in sacred rituals by many cultures for centuries. This plandle carries distinct notes of Indian Sandalwood, Peruvian Palo Santo and Egyptian Cedarwood. What's included in each kit: 1. Plant with our 6" hand-painted terracotta pot 2. Dehydrated organic soil 3. Plandle of your choosing 4. Plant care and repotting instructions Plandle ingredients: 100% soy wax. Phthalate-free fragrance oil. Lead free cotton wicks. Candle Safety: Please only burn candle within sight and do not leave it unattended. Keep it away from flammable objects, children and pets. Only burn it on heat safe surfaces and don't touch a burning candle. Be careful of the pot/container as it may get hot. As extra safety stop burning the candle when 1/4 inch of wax remains in the container.