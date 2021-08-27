Night Time Holiday

‘nice One’ Pendant

£55.00

For my sarcastic friends. Hand carved 100% recycled silver disk, with 'nice one' engraving on one side, and a upside down smiley on the other. Available on either Slinky or Chunky chain, in either 16", 18" or 20". Your Silver jewellery is made completely by hand, by one pair of hands. Please allow up to 30 working days for the making of your items, as they are made especially to order. All of the packaging used in your parcel is 100% recyclable and plastic free.