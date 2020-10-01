Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Urban Outfitters
Nice Buns Bath Mat
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Enjoy a cheeky compliment on your way in and out of the shower thanks to this plush cotton shag bath mat.
Need a few alternatives?
Beautyrest Store
Foot Pocket Soft Microlight Plush Electric Blanket
$51.99
$30.60
from
Amazon
BUY
Eider & Ivory
Castorena Dearmond 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set
$58.90
$47.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Room Essentials
Body Pillow White
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
The Citizenry
Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle - Midnight Series
$455.00
from
The Citizenry
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Chaos Message Board
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Hayes Desk Lamp
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Modern Hilo Tufted Cream Rug
£169.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Mia Mixed Print Robe
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Beautyrest Store
Foot Pocket Soft Microlight Plush Electric Blanket
$51.99
$30.60
from
Amazon
BUY
Eider & Ivory
Castorena Dearmond 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set
$58.90
$47.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Room Essentials
Body Pillow White
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
The Citizenry
Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle - Midnight Series
$455.00
from
The Citizenry
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted