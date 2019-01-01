Garden Of Wisdom

Niacinamide Serum

£9.00

Garden of Wisdom Niacinamide Serum helps regulate oil production, visibly improves pore appearance, helps promote brighter skin tone to minimise dark spots. Niacinamide Serum, vitamin B3, is a lightweight serum designed to penetrate skin effectively to regulate sebum (oil) activity helping to prevent acne breakouts. Niacinamide Serum also contains Pantothenic acid, vitamin B5, which binds to moisture acting as a natural hydrator to improve skin’s softness and elasticity. Benefits of Niacinamide Serum Regulates oil secretions to help prevent acne breakouts Improves pore appearance Visibly improves hyperpigmentation and dark spots Hydrates and softens skin Improves skin barrier function helping to prevent dehydration A pH of 7.0 - 7.3 All Garden of Wisdom products are cruelty free, suitable for vegetarians and free from alcohol and silicones. Garden of Wisdom uses as few ingredients as possible to allow the actives to reach the deeper layers of skin to improve the appearance of skin. Our In-House pharmacist, Shabir Daya has written an article about Niacinamide Serum: