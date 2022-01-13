Naturium

Niacinamide Serum

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

ANTI-AGING FACE SERUM, MINIMIZE PORES: Our concentrated serum is formulated with pure 12% niacinamide and 2% zinc PCA that help improve uneven skin tone and visually minimize the look of pores, skin texture and fine lines. CLEAR SKIN, RADIANT COMPLEXION: High concentration niacinamide serum. Niacinamide is a very stable form of Vitamin B3 that helps fade the look of dark spots and improves skin texture (dark spot remover for face). Zinc PCA not only helps reduce excess shine, but also is one of the most moisturizing molecules. Hyaluronic Acid draws in moisture to the skin for a plumper, more youthful appearance and is capable of holding 1,000 times its weight in water. CONCENTRATED, POWERFUL FORMULA: Highly concentrated to purify & refine the complexion. Niacinamide Serum aids as a dark spot corrector and hyperpigmentation treatment face serum. This formula helps balance excess oil production and purifies congested skin. BIOCOMPATIBLE AND SAFE: Optimized to work with the physiological process of the skin, our skincare is formulated with both potent natural ingredients and advanced synthetic ingredients. Our products utilize efficacious levels of active ingredients, are pH level appropriate, and are thoroughly tested for safety. CLEAN FORMULATION, NON-TOXIC: Cruelty free, paraben free, vegan, gluten free, fragrance free and non-toxic. Made with the highest-quality botanical, earth and marine-based ingredients combined with non-toxic-to-skin alternatives and advanced science. Our top priority is to ensure our formulas are safe for your skin. OUR QUALITY GUARANTEE: If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied, we offer a 30-day money-back refund. No questions asked!