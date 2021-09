The Ordinary

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Serum

Bigger size, best value, better for the environment. Now available in double the size, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% is a bestselling serum from the skincare experts at The Ordinary. Developed to help clear congested complexions and minimise the appearance and severity of blemishes, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% is a must-have for oily and acne-prone skin.