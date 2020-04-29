The Ordinary

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

$6.20

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% I am 54 years old suffering from acne forever, I have used this product for 2 years now, the only thing that I have ever used that actually works! Highly recommended, I also buy it for my son and niece so it also works for teen acne. Buy it! 2/25/20 by Margaret Verified Purchase