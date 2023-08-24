La Roche-Posay

Niacinamide 10 Serum

Hydrating niacinamide serum with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide for a more even skin tone and anti-dark spots. La Roche Posay's first Pure 10% Niacinamide serum is a multi-tasking dermatological serum developed to suit all skin types including sensitive skin. This serum with Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid helps to even out skin tone, hydrate and brighten, whilst improving the appearance of dark spots. The Pure Niacinamide 10 Serum for dark spots is specifically formulated for sensitive skin types. The powerful dermatologically tested formula contains 10% Niacinamide (hydrate & smooth), and 5% HEPES (gently exfoliates). This serum for a more even skin tone with Niacinamide also helps with skin texture, making skin look brighter and smoother while the Hyaluronic Acid helps to lock-in moisture leaving skin looking plump and healthy. The La Roche-Posay Pure Niacinamide 10 serum for dark spots and even skin tone is light and non-sticky, to feel and fast absorbing. Follow the application of the Niacinamide serum with a face moisturiser suitable for sensitive skin such as the Toleriane Dermallergo Fluid Lightweight Moisturiser. KEY INGREDIENTS: A powerful dermatologically tested formula that contains 10% Niacinamide (hydrate & smooth), and 5% HEPES (gently exfoliates). The serum with Hyaluronic Acid helps to retain the skin's natural moisture. NIACINAMIDE Niacinamide has multiple benefits as a skincare ingredient, some of the main features being anti-redness, anti-acne and supports cell regeneration helping with improved skin texture and skin tone. Niacinamide also helps with the appearance of dark spots and supporting the skin moisture barrier. HYALURONIC ACID Hyaluronic Acid is known to be a humectant, which means that it not only retains moisture within in the skin but also absorbs moisture from its surroundings. Hyaluronic Acid can hold up to 1000x its weight in moisture making it an ideal ingredient for skin hydration. GLYCERIN Glycerin, also known as Glycerol, is a natural compound obtained from vegetable oils and animal fats. Glycerin is a humectant, which means that it attracts moisture from its surroundings and lock in that moisture into your skin. Glycerin also helps to support skin barrier function and maintain skin health. Size: 30ml Fragrance: NA KEY FEATURES • Formulated for all skin types, specifically sensitive skin, to hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots. • Helps even out dull skin tone by brightening the overall appearance of the face and supporting the skin against signs of sun damage. • Light and non-sticky, to feel and fast absorbing. • Helps to retain the skin's natural moisture.