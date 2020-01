Willa Arlo Interiors

Nia Sleeper

$571.99 $388.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The split-back design seating can be independently lowered into lounging or sleeping position so you can sit up to watch your favorite movie, lounge back to chat with friends or offer overnight guests a perfectly comfortable place to spend the night. The Pin Tufted Convertible Sofa comes with soft padding under all four feet to make it easy to move around and ensure your floors are never scuffed or scratched.