The Nexxus Keraphix Healing System for Severely Damaged Hair, with Keratin Protein and Black Rice, heals visible signs of severe hair damage. Salon-crafted with our exclusive PROTEINFUSION blend with Keratin Protein and Black Rice, Keraphix Conditioner acts as the second step of the treatment process, healing signs of damage while bringing strength with weightless effect.Rice has long been a storied secret of strong heathy hair for women of the Huangluo village in China, where fermented rice water has unlocked the key to growing long, luxurious hair. Women of the village go to great lengths to preserve their hair by washing it in fermented rice water and often undergo just one haircut their entire lifetime. Extensive testing showed that Glutamic Acid is a key amino acid lost in hair when it is exposed to severe damage. After finding that Black Rice was among the richest sources of Glutamic Acid in nature, Nexxus combined this ingredient with Keratin Protein and other essential nutrients to create a new hair healing ritual for clinically proven healthy-looking hair with just one use. Nexxus understands that the hair structure consists of up to 90% protein, so helping hair return to its optimal state means treating it with protein at high levels. Nexxus scientists set out to find inspiration from precious ingredients that could help seal severely damaged hair using a leading edge approach to protein research called Proteomics.