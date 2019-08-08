Nexxus

Nexxus Keraphix Keraphix Shampoo

C$13.96

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

At Nexxus, we understand that the hair structure consists of up to 90% protein, so we believe helping hair return to its optimal state means treating it with protein at high levels. Nexxus scientists set out to find inspiration from precious ingredients that could help seal severely damaged hair using a leading edge approach to protein research called Proteomics. The Nexxus Keraphix Healing System for Severely Damaged Hair, with Keratin Protein and Black Rice, heals visible signs of severe hair damage. Rice has long been a storied secret of strong heathy hair for women of the Huangluo village in China, where fermented rice water has unlocked the key to growing long, luxurious hair. Women of the village go to great lengths to preserve their hair by washing it in fermented rice water and often undergo just one haircut their entire lifetime. Extensive testing showed that Glutamic Acid is a key amino acid lost in hair when it is exposed to severe damage. After finding that Black Rice was among the richest sources of Glutamic Acid in nature, Nexxus combined this ingredient with Keratin Protein and other essential nutrients to create a new hair healing ritual for clinically proven healthy-looking hair with just one use. Salon-crafted with our exclusive PROTEINFUSION blend with Keratin Protein and Black Rice, Keraphix Shampoo acts as the first step of the treatment process, gently cleansing your severely damaged hair, priming it for continued treatment.Nexxus New York Salon recommends:Step 1: Apply Keraphix Shampoo for Severely Damaged Hair to wet hair and experience the rich foamy lather. Rinse thoroughly.Step 2: Follow with Keraphix Conditioner for Severely Damaged Hair or Keraphix Masque for Severely Damaged Hair to help heal signs of damage. Step 3: Once a week, follow with the Keraphix Reconstructing Treatment for a complete hair treatment for healthy-looking, soft and smooth hair.