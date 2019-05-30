Nexxus

Nexxus Frizz Defy Active Frizz Control Shampoo

$13.99

Frizz is the third most important hair concern overall for women, ahead of hair loss and split ends, causing many to search for a way to combat frizzy hair. You may not be able to control humidity, but you can defy it. Salon-crafted, with our exclusive PROTEINFUSION blend with Elastin Protein and Argan Oil, Nexxus Frizz Defy protects strand by strand, to help lock in nourishment while sealing humidity out of the hair cuticle, for frizz resistant, smooth hair all day long. The Frizz Defy range, includes a shampoo, conditioner and portable anti-frizz sheets, so you can make hair shiny, smooth and touchably soft, no matter where you go. NEXXUS FRIZZ DEFY DISCOVER FRIZZ-RESISTANT, PERFECTLY SMOOTH HAIR.At Nexxus, we know that hair is made of around 90% proteins, which is why we use advanced scientific methods to identify the protein needs of each hair type. We create customized formulas, with proteins, to bring your hair back to life.FRIZZ DEFY Shampoo, with our exclusive PROTEINFUSION blend with Elastin Protein and Argan Oil, cleanses frizz prone hair and is the essential first step to protects against humidity and frizz.Usage: Apply to wet hair. Lather. Rinse. Follow with FRIZZ DEFY Conditioner.