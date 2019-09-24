Universal Standard

Next-to-naked Bodysuit - Royal Blue

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

Details SHOP ALL THE PIECES IN THE GAME The Next-to-Naked Bodysuit boasts a contoured waistband, adjustable straps, and higher neckline for secure coverage. Made from a sweat-wicking, antimicrobial fabric developed by US from the thread up, this piece has a soft handfeel that creates a next-to-naked sensation as you move. No built-in bra allows you to choose any sports bra you like to wear underneath. Engineered to give you the ultimate freedom of movement in a single-piece design, this bodysuit is perfect for yoga, pilates, or any other activity you can think of. Fabric: 81% Nylon, 19% Black Lycra Care: Machine wash cold, delicate cycle, tumble dry low Styling and Fit Fit: Fitted Model: 5'9" wearing size M Product Sizing Guide