Eloquii

Next Level Essential Lounge Sleeve Jumpsuit

$129.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Basic lounge long sleeve jumpsuit super slim fit Gusset at crotch super stretch ottoman rib full inseam Model is 5'10" size 14 Inseam on model is 28 1/2" 95% Cotton 5% Spandex Care: Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1327931