Yaama

Next Level Bag

C$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Yaama

THE NEXT LEVEL BAG The Next Level Bag is so attention-seeking, but we love it. Made with polyester interior and leather exterior, its oval shape along with its double-sided zipper gives this bag such an exquisite and classy look. Believe us when we say that this bag may look heavy, however, it will be the lightest bag you will own. Size: H 17cm, W 7cm, L 28cm * This bag contains an adhesive tag that may peel off *