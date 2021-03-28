Champion

Low-key and ultra-comfy, the Champion women's Next Emboss casual athletic sneakers are designed to offer support and good looks to match all your athleisure outfits. Casual athletic sneakers Supple leather and synthetic upper Classic design lines Champion logo tag at tongue Lace closure Cushioned collar and tongue Foam cushioning through the midsole Style number - CP101223 Women's athletic footwear from Finish Line Synthetic and Leather Upper, Rubber Sole Wipe Clean Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11335459