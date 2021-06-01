Newton Ridge

Newton Ridge™ Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot – Wide

CLASSIC, WATERPROOF HIKER Built with leather and mesh—and made waterproof—this suede hiking boot is inspired by classic mountaineering boots. SUPERIOR CUSHIONING The lightweight midsole is cushioned yet supportive to keep up with your most ambitious day trips. SURE FOOTED Responsive, supportive cushioning and super-grippy rubber outsoles are geared for miles over rocks, grass, gravel, and roots. Wide fit Breathable mesh textile, leather upper Omni-Tech™ waterproof breathable seam-sealed membrane bootie construction Metal hardware Techlite™ lightweight midsole for long lasting comfort, superior cushioning, and high energy return Omni-Grip™ non-marking traction rubber Weight: 13.4 oz / 380g (Size 7, 1/2 pair) Uses: Trail Imported Thanks to Her This gear was made in a factory supporting BSR’s HERproject™, a multifaceted program that strives to empower women working in global supply chains through health, finance, and gender equality training. Learn More >