Part of the iMPOWER Prabal Gurung for JCPenney capsule collection, this women's plus halterneck dress is an effortless style to bloom into your Spring wardrobe. Cut from a lightweight stretch cotton-poplin in a vibrant buttercup-inspired yellow hue, this sleeveless dress has ruching along its front keyhole detail, with a self-tie closure and a sweeping tiered maxi skirt. It's a beautiful choice to wear on vacation with strappy sandals. Exclusively sold in stores and JCPenney.com. #JCPxPrabalGurung Model's height: 5'9" Model is wearing: US 18W Closure Type: Tie Neckline: Halter Neck Sleeve Length: Sleeveless Apparel Length: 54.5 Inches Dress Length: Long Length Fiber Content: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Fabric Description: Poplin Lining Material: Polyester Care: Machine Wash, Dry Flat Country of Origin: Imported