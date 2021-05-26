Artdeco Home

Description Details: Make your visiting guests feel comfortable with this very useful sleeper sofa loveseat. This loveseat is built with a sturdy wood base wrapped with foam padding, and solid fabric upholstery for an understated and inviting look. It features a fold-out design and comes with a foam cushion that transforms into double as a twin-sized bed. Features: Available in charcoal, moonlight or mustard color 1 sleeper sofa loveseat Sturdy wooden base Foam padding Solid fabric upholstery Round arms help to highlight this design's clean-lined silhouette Big twin sized (need Full size cover) More comfortable than convertible sofa Back cushion included Assembly required Legs screw on easily Dimensions: Product: 53.15 inches long x 28.35 inches wide x 30.31 inches high Bed: 74.8 inches long x 47.24 inches wide Country of Origin: China Specifications Item # 36309793 Dimensions 53.15 In. L X 28.35 In. W X 30.31 In. H Color Grey, Yellow Type Sleeper Sofa, Sofa Pattern Solid Print Solid Assembly Assembly Required Arm Style Square Arms Back Style Loose Back Material Foam, Polyester Cushion Fill Polyester Fill Product Features Removable Cushions Seat Comfort Semi-Firm Seat Style Single Cushion Seats Up To 2 Upholstery Material Polyester Style Casual, Modern & Contemporary Model Number 5712449273710