Uncommon Goods

New York Times Custom Birthday Book

$193.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Made from paper Measurements 15" L x 12.5" W Notes New York Times Custom Birthday Book has a 20-page minimum, so only dates in 2002 or before can be ordered at this time. The book includes only pages from the year of the recipient's birth onward. A younger recipient will have a shorter book. Additional pages featuring noteworthy events on other dates may be added at the end of the book. Please note: These pages are not standard newspaper dimensions, therefore, the type is shrunk slightly to fit a more convenient, book-sized trim. Certain years/pages are reprinted from microfilm and font size may be reduced. Missing pages may be the result of a newspaper strike or a lack of relevant information on the front page for that date. Once your order is submitted it is entered into production and changes and cancellations cannot be accommodated- we are sorry, no exceptions. We do our best to turn orders around as quickly as possible and as a result, orders begin production immediately. - All Orders Final Item ID 26073 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!