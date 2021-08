Nest

New York Pumpkin Chai Candle

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A candle made from a premium, highly refined cosmetic-grade wax developed over many years to optimize burn and fragrance diffusion. Fragrance story: Wild pumpkin is combined with spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon to create an aroma perfect for the season.