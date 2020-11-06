notspoiledatall

New York Giants Licensed Pet Jersey

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

NFL Licensed Pet Jerseys - Blank jerseys PLUS additional embellishment/personalization available. With shipping delays please check the expected date. Blank jerseys can ship out within 7-10 days if ordered with no additional name. Please see the size chart and please measure your pet BEFORE placing order. Measuring tape is the best option if possible. >>Please do NOT use their WEIGHT to choose a size. An overweight beagle and a an adult size lab may weight the same but have different dimensions. Our NFL team jerseys are a satin and poly-mesh just like the athletes wear. They all have the team logo and the number 00 already screened on them. The woven jock tag on the bottom of the jersey is suitable for a name. If you choose to CUSTOMIZE your jersey with your pet's name, the personalization price includes 10-12 alphanumeric characters only. The name will go BELOW the "00". We CANNOT change/modify, add any additional player numbers. If you are looking for additional player numbers or styles, please visit our family's website: www.NotSpoiledAtAll.com >>>>> Please measure your pet before you place your order. With all of the crisis in our world, we hope you understand we are making sure everything you receive is sanitary to try to protect your pets and families and ours. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING. Photos courtesy of Pets First International.NFL Licensed Pet Jerseys - Blank jerseys PLUS additional embellishment/personalization available. With shipping delays please check the expected date. Blank jerseys can ship out within 7-10 days if ordered with no additional name. Please see the size chart and please measure your pet BEFORE placing order. Measuring tape is the best option if possible. >>Please do NOT use their WEIGHT to choose a size. An overweight beagle and a an adult size lab may weight the same but have different dimensions. Our NFL team jerseys are a satin and poly-mesh just like the athletes wear. They all have the team logo and the number 00 already screened on them. The woven jock tag on the bottom of the jersey is suitable for a name. If you choose to CUSTOMIZE your jersey with your pet's name, the personalization price includes 10-12 alphanumeric characters only. The name will go BELOW the "00". We CANNOT change/modify, add any additional player numbers. If you are looking for additional player numbers or styles, please visit our family's website: www.NotSpoiledAtAll.com >>>>> Please measure your pet before you place your order. With all of the crisis in our world, we hope you understand we are making sure everything you receive is sanitary to try to protect your pets and families and ours. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING. Photos courtesy of Pets First International.