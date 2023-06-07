NEST Fragrances

New York Festive Scented Votive Candle Trio

$48.00 $33.80

Buy Now Review It

LUXURY GLASS CANDLES: Set of three 2-ounce decorative scented candles ideal for home relaxation in smaller spaces BELOVED SEASONAL SCENTS: Includes Holiday, Birchwood Pine, and Crystallized Ginger & Vanilla Bean scented candles LONG-LASTING ELEGANCE: Candles crafted with proprietary, premium wax formulated to burn cleanly and evenly for 20–28 hours CRUELTY FREE: These richly scented candles are vegan and made without animal testing NEST NEW YORK: Where mood is elevated and scent is celebrated Designed to burn cleanly and infuse your home with exceptional scent, the NEST New York Festive Scented Votive Candle Trio elevates everyday living and entertaining. These small decorative candles are housed in glass vessels adorned with elegant metallic designs that effortlessly complement any décor. The trio of votive candles includes three of NEST New York’s beloved seasonal scents: Holiday, Birchwood Pine, and Crystallized Ginger & Vanilla Bean. The Holiday fragrance features pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber, while Birchwood Pine combines white pine, fir balsam, and birchwood over a base of rich musk and amber. Crystallized Ginger & Vanilla Bean blends heartwarming notes of crystallized ginger, cinnamon and vanilla bean. Measuring 2 inches wide by 2.5 inches high, these scented votive candles each have a 20–28 hour burn time—ideal for all those seeking big scents in small spaces. As part of an ongoing commitment to cruelty-free practices, NEST New York has been certified by PETA, a leading organization that certifies brands that operate without animal testing. NEST New York’s fragranced home, perfume, and body care collections transform the everyday by artfully blending notes of the familiar, the exotic, and the unexpected for a fragrance experience like no other. Let NEST New York scent your world.