MALIN+GOETZ

Favorites Body Care Set

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

A Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition set filled with full and travel sizes of cleansing, conditioning, moisturizing and fragrant products.Set includes:- Full-size Peppermint Shampoo (8 oz.): a best-selling hydrating shampoo that synthesizes natural peppermint extract with amino acid-based cleansing agents.- Full-size Bergamot Hand + Body Wash (8.5 oz.): a gently foaming cleansing gel that combines natural bergamot with amino acid-based cleansing agents.- Travel-size Cilantro Conditioner (1 oz.): a multitasking, everyday conditioner that can also be used as a leave-in treatment, a cream cleanser and a styling aid.- Travel-size Vitamin B5 Body Moisturizer (1 oz.): a moisturizer that delivers deep, lasting hydration for the softest, smoothest skin.- Dark Rum Votive Candle (2.35 oz.)"/