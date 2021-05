Homesick

New York City Candle

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Homesick

The distinctive scents of spring days in Central Park, fine department stores, and concrete capture the energy of the greatest city on earth. Top Notes: Bergamot, Lemon, Grapefruit Mid Notes: Jasmine, Concrete, Water Lilies Base Notes: Oakmoss, Sandalwood, Musk